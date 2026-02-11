Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Pyrite remediation scheme criteria to be widened

Minister for Housing James Browne has announced that the Pyrite Remediation Scheme will be widened to extend support to an estimated 200 homes.

This will see homes with a Damage Condition Rating of 1 included in the scheme whereas only homes assessed to have a Category D Damage Condition Rating of 2 were included before.

The Pyrite Remediation Scheme was established in 2014 to remediate homes significantly damaged by Pyrite in the stone filling under ground floor slabs.

By the end of 2024, 2,851 homes have had remediation at a cost of approximately €196m.

The homes are across nine local authority areas, with the majority being in the Fingal County Council boundary.

pyrite
News

Pyrite remediation scheme criteria to be widened

11 February 2026
