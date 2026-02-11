South Donegal reservoir cleaning works to continue this week

Uisce Éireann have advised that reservoir cleaning works will continue in south Donegal throughout this week.

Uisce Éireann is advising customers in South Donegal that essential reservoir cleaning works are continuing this week. These planned works are necessary to maintain and protect the water supply for homes and businesses in the area. While bypass systems are in place for most reservoirs, helping to minimise disruption, some customers may experience reduced water pressure, temporary discolouration, or supply disruption during or after the works.

Today, Wednesday, crews will be carrying out cleaning at Cullion Boy Reservoir, part of the River Eske Water Supply Area. This afternoon, teams will carry out cleaning at Glencoagh Reservoir, off the Frosses–Inver Public Water Supply area. A bypass is in place for these works, helping to keep customer interruptions to a minimum.

On Thursday, works will be taking place at Leghaney Reservoir in the morning and at Ballinakillew Reservoir in the afternoon, which supplies customers in the River Eske (Donegal Town) water supply zone. These works are not anticipated to cause supply disruptions for the majority of customers.

On Friday, the maintenance works will be carried out at Corker Reservoir which supplies customers in Corker, Coolmore, Coolbeg and the Rossnowlagh areas. To limit disruption, a bypass will be used throughout the work.

Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan explained: “These works are essential to safeguard the quality and reliability of our water supply. Our crews work diligently throughout the cleaning process to ensure that any disruptions are kept to a minimum for customers. Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience when planned works like this occur and thanks customers for their patience.”

Works will be carried out between 8am and 6pm, and crews will endeavour to complete the essential cleaning works and restore supply to normal levels as quickly as possible.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1800 278 278 or contact us on X @IWCare.

