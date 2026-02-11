Ward tells Oireachtas committee he built a DCB campaigner’s home in 1999

A Joint Oireachtas Committee has been told that the downgrading of dozens of remediation applications in Donegal is flawed, because it is based on an unproven scientific assumption that Mica is the cause of the deterioration.

Marti McElhinney, one of those affected, told the committee that research proves the cause is actually pyrrhotite, but that is not factored in to what are outdated criteria which are still being applied by the department.

She stressed it’s vital that the policy follow the science……………

100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward told the committee he takes a very special interest in Marti McElhinney’s case………

You can watch that meeting in full HERE

When the page opens, click the ‘Committee Room 3’ button, and then click watch video at the 18.00 section as indicated. Both Marti McElhinney Charles Ward feature in the first hour. To watch the whole meeting, click the 19.00 button once the first section finishes, then the 20.00 button after the previous section is complete.