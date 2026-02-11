Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Ward tells Oireachtas committee he built a DCB campaigner’s home in 1999

A Joint Oireachtas Committee has been told that the downgrading of dozens of remediation applications in Donegal is flawed, because it is based on an unproven scientific assumption that Mica is the cause of the deterioration.

Marti McElhinney, one of those affected, told the committee that research proves the cause is actually pyrrhotite, but that is not factored in to what are outdated criteria which are still being applied by the department.

She stressed it’s vital that the policy follow the science……………

100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward told the committee he takes a very special interest in Marti McElhinney’s case………

 

You can watch that meeting in full HERE

When the page opens, click the ‘Committee Room 3’ button, and then click watch video at the 18.00 section as indicated. Both Marti McElhinney Charles Ward feature in the first hour. To watch the whole meeting, click the 19.00 button once the first section finishes, then the 20.00 button after the previous section is complete.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni accident
News

Emergency services at scene of serious crash in South Tyrone

11 February 2026
Marticommittee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward tells Oireachtas committee he built a DCB campaigner’s home in 1999

11 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-10 183757
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Mac Lochlainn slates Government approach to asylum seekers

11 February 2026
milford public services
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council praised for prompt action on Rockhill Road

11 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

psni accident
News

Emergency services at scene of serious crash in South Tyrone

11 February 2026
Marticommittee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward tells Oireachtas committee he built a DCB campaigner’s home in 1999

11 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-10 183757
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Mac Lochlainn slates Government approach to asylum seekers

11 February 2026
milford public services
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council praised for prompt action on Rockhill Road

11 February 2026
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal listed as Ireland’s most active motor market

11 February 2026
Donegal airport hi-res
News, Top Stories

15,000 signature petition to be handed over today calling for retention of Donegal – Dubliin air timetable

11 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube