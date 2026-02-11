West Donegal Councillor slams comments made by OPW Minister Moran regarding floodplains

A West Donegal Councillor says it is ‘unfair’ the Government has blamed homeowners whose properties were built on floodplains.

The OPW Minister Kevin Boxer Moran yesterday issued a warning to local authorities that building on land prone to flooding will no longer be tolerated.

He recently visited Elm Park in Buncrana, where homeowners are dealing with defective concrete blocks.

Now, Cllr Michael McClafferty says Councillors have essentially had their powers stripped, weakening their positions on planning matters: