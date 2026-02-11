Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
West Donegal Councillor slams comments made by OPW Minister Moran regarding floodplains

A West Donegal Councillor says it is ‘unfair’ the Government has blamed homeowners whose properties were built on floodplains.

The OPW Minister Kevin Boxer Moran yesterday issued a warning to local authorities that building on land prone to flooding will no longer be tolerated.

He recently visited Elm Park in Buncrana, where homeowners are dealing with defective concrete blocks.

Now, Cllr Michael McClafferty says Councillors have essentially had their powers stripped, weakening their positions on planning matters:

psni accident
News

Emergency services at scene of serious crash in South Tyrone

11 February 2026
Marticommittee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward tells Oireachtas committee he built a DCB campaigner’s home in 1999

11 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-10 183757
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Mac Lochlainn slates Government approach to asylum seekers

11 February 2026
milford public services
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council praised for prompt action on Rockhill Road

11 February 2026
Advertisement

