All Donegal gritting routes to be treated Thursday and Friday

Donegal County Council have advised that all winter maintenance routes will be gritted from 10pm Thursday, and again at 6am on Friday morning.

Road users are advised to assume no road is ice free.

The routes:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, February 12th

12 February 2026
fire-service
News

Donegal ETB Training Centre reopened after minor fire

12 February 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Multiple items seized during searches in Strabane

12 February 2026
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strike action involving Donegal care assistants suspended

12 February 2026
