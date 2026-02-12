All Donegal gritting routes to be treated Thursday and Friday

Donegal County Council have advised that all winter maintenance routes will be gritted from 10pm Thursday, and again at 6am on Friday morning.

Road users are advised to assume no road is ice free.

The routes:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town