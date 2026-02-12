Anger in Donegal over cancer flight cut difficult to express – Deputy Doherty

A Donegal Deputy told the Dáil that in his political career, he has seldom seen the anger that has been demonstrated by the people in the county as what has been expressed over the loss of the afternoon airlink between Donegal and Dublin.

The government entered a contract this week, which saw the flight, which is used by those travelling for cancer and other medical treatment, dropped from the schedule.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says voices in the county banded together, and he is struggling to find the words to express the feeling across Donegal:

Donegal Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue responded, saying it was a necessary move to keep the flights in operation:

The full exchange in the Dáil chamber can be heard below: