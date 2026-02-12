Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Anger in Donegal over cancer flight cut difficult to express – Deputy Doherty

A Donegal Deputy told the Dáil that in his political career, he has seldom seen the anger that has been demonstrated by the people in the county as what has been expressed over the loss of the afternoon airlink between Donegal and Dublin.

The government entered a contract this week, which saw the flight, which is used by those travelling for cancer and other medical treatment, dropped from the schedule.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says voices in the county banded together, and he is struggling to find the words to express the feeling across Donegal:

Donegal Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue responded, saying it was a necessary move to keep the flights in operation:

The full exchange in the Dáil chamber can be heard below:

News, Audio, Playback
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, February 12th

12 February 2026
fire-service
News

Donegal ETB Training Centre reopened after minor fire

12 February 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Multiple items seized during searches in Strabane

12 February 2026
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strike action involving Donegal care assistants suspended

12 February 2026
Advertisement

