Daire O’Baoill set to miss Mayo clash

Daire O’Baoill. Photo Donegal GAA.

Donegal have been hit with an injury blow ahead of Sunday’s National Football League top of the table clash with Mayo in Letterkenny.

Daire O’Baoill is out of the tie and looks set to miss several weeks with an injury to the hand wrist area.

The Gaoth Dobhair wing forward has been in excellent form in the early part of the season that included 1-2 against Kerry last time out in Ballyshannon.

Around 9000 is expected for the sold out clash on Sunday at the O’Donnell Park.

Donegal v Mayo will be LIVE on Highland from 1.30pm in association with Highland Motors, Letterkenny.

