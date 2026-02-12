Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal councillor voices frustration over traffic calming delays

A Donegal councillor says it is frustrating that securing traffic calming measures in the county is, at times, an impossible task.

Cllr Michael McBride was speaking after moving a motion at municipal district level seeking flashing speed signs on both sides of Churchill village.

Officials responded that the erection of traffic feedback speed signs would be a last resort.

A speed survey will be carried out to determine if there is an issue, after which the Council will liaise with Gardaí to increase their presence in the area.

Cllr McBride says that is not enough:

