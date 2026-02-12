Frustration over four-year delay as Council moves to progress Meevagh pontoons

Donegal County Council is to hold a workshop to discuss how to progress the application for a foreshore licence to facilitate the installation of pontoons at Meevagh Boatyard as quickly as possible.

The issue was raised by Cllr Liam Blaney, who questioned the delay in securing a licence.

He said the pontoons have been lying idle for four years, while what is needed are two posts, each measuring two feet square, in Mulroy Bay, which covers an area of 8,000 acres.

Cllr Blaney says, given the potential this project has to improve the area, the delay makes no sense: