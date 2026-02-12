Health minister urged to sue BAM over Childrens’ Hospital delays

The chair of the Oireachtas Health Committee is calling on the Health Minister to sue BAM over the National Children’s Hospital.

The long awaited and overbudget project is delayed again with Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill not confident the April 30th deadline will be met.

She has written to the company to express her dissatisfaction and called for increased efforts to bring the project to a close.

Committee chair Padraig Rice says the Minister needs to go further saying ‘it’s gone beyond a joke at this stage’……………..