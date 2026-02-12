Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Health minister urged to sue BAM over Childrens’ Hospital delays

The chair of the Oireachtas Health Committee is calling on the Health Minister to sue BAM over the National Children’s Hospital.

The long awaited and overbudget project is delayed again with Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill not confident the April 30th deadline will be met.

She has written to the company to express her dissatisfaction and called for increased efforts to bring the project to a close.

Committee chair Padraig Rice says the Minister needs to go further saying ‘it’s gone beyond a joke at this stage’……………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rent 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Rental Tenancies Bill passes through the Dail

12 February 2026
National Childrens Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health minister urged to sue BAM over Childrens’ Hospital delays

12 February 2026
meevagh boatyard
News, Audio, Top Stories

Frustration over four-year delay as Council moves to progress Meevagh pontoons

12 February 2026
Speed Limits
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal councillor voices frustration over traffic calming delays

12 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Rent 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Rental Tenancies Bill passes through the Dail

12 February 2026
National Childrens Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health minister urged to sue BAM over Childrens’ Hospital delays

12 February 2026
meevagh boatyard
News, Audio, Top Stories

Frustration over four-year delay as Council moves to progress Meevagh pontoons

12 February 2026
Speed Limits
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal councillor voices frustration over traffic calming delays

12 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-11 194654
News, Audio, Top Stories

Flooding concerns raised in Dáil over River Finn levels

12 February 2026
Ed minister
News, Top Stories

Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton to visit Donegal schools

11 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube