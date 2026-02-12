Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Highland Radio is the North West’s most popular radio station

New listenership figures have further reinforced Highland Radio’s position as the North West’s most popular radio station.

The latest JNLR/Ipsos results show that 82% of the population tune into Highland Radio on a weekly basis. Daily listenership remains exceptionally strong, with 56.6% of adults equivalent to 67,000 people listening every day.

Highland Radio continues to hold the highest market share figure in the country at almost 65%.

Market share is a key metric
for advertisers, reflecting not just how many people tune in, but how long they stay listening.

Weekend listenership is also on the rise. Saturday audiences now stand at 66,000 listeners, while 61,000 people tune in on Sundays.

CEO Sean Quinn says these latest figures reinforce Highland Radio’s reputation as the trusted and preferred radio station across the North West, and underline the strong connection between Highland Radio and its audience.

 

Top Stories

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
News, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 283: Subterranean Software’s underground drone business has massive potential

12 February 2026
police
News

Police probe early morning suspicious activity reports across Derry

12 February 2026
Martin Kenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Donegal TD clashes with Tanaiste over mental health services

12 February 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio is the North West’s most popular radio station

12 February 2026
Advertisement

