Highland Radio is the North West’s most popular radio station

New listenership figures have further reinforced Highland Radio’s position as the North West’s most popular radio station.

The latest JNLR/Ipsos results show that 82% of the population tune into Highland Radio on a weekly basis. Daily listenership remains exceptionally strong, with 56.6% of adults equivalent to 67,000 people listening every day.

Highland Radio continues to hold the highest market share figure in the country at almost 65%.

Market share is a key metric

for advertisers, reflecting not just how many people tune in, but how long they stay listening.

Weekend listenership is also on the rise. Saturday audiences now stand at 66,000 listeners, while 61,000 people tune in on Sundays.

CEO Sean Quinn says these latest figures reinforce Highland Radio’s reputation as the trusted and preferred radio station across the North West, and underline the strong connection between Highland Radio and its audience.