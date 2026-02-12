Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Into The West unveil plan for ‘Metro North West’ rail network

A new rail concept has been revealed by transport campaign group Into The West.

‘Metro North West’ is a plan that seeks to expand the existing rail network between Derry and Portrush into Donegal and Tyrone.

The concept from Into The West builds upon ideas already included in the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, which has proposed opening stations in Letterkenny and Strabane in the coming decades.

A series of regional public meetings to discuss the concept gets underway next week.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Into The West chair Steve Bradley outlined why a Metro network is particularly suited to the North West border area………..

