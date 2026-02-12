Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Multiple items seized during searches in Strabane

Suspected Class A, B and C drugs have been seized following searches in Strabane today, 12 February.

Two suspected imitation firearms, cash, drug-related paraphernalia, fireworks and a number of electronic devices were also seized this morning.

Multiple officers from a number of departments took part in the searches including from the Sperrin Neighbourhood Policing Team, Tactical Support Group, District Support Team and the Dog Unit.

Additionally, police made an arrest while conducting a search, also in Strabane, as part of follow-up enquiries.

A man aged 19 years old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug, and suspicion of possession of firearm or ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

The man remains in custody at this time.

