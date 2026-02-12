Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
New Rental Tenancies Bill passes through the Dail

Changes to the rental system, including allowing landlords to reset rents to market rates, are set to begin next month.

It’s after the Dail passed the Residential Tenancies Bill by a vote of 73 for and 68 against last night.

It will go to the Seanad today with the overall measures set to come into effect on 1st March.

The vote took place while protests featuring tenant rights groups and housing charities took place outside.

Rosaleen Leonard is with the Community Action Tenants Union………….

Meanwhile the latest ‘Locked out of the Market’ report from Simon shows there was not one single property available to rent within HAP limits in the areas it surveyed last December. They concluded Sligo Town Centre and County Leitrim.

Only 31 rental homes were found within the higher ‘discretionary rates’ in the 16 locations examined by the charity.

Rent 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Rental Tenancies Bill passes through the Dail

12 February 2026
National Childrens Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health minister urged to sue BAM over Childrens’ Hospital delays

12 February 2026
meevagh boatyard
News, Audio, Top Stories

Frustration over four-year delay as Council moves to progress Meevagh pontoons

12 February 2026
Speed Limits
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal councillor voices frustration over traffic calming delays

12 February 2026
