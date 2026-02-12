Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police probe early morning suspicious activity reports across Derry

Police have launched an investigation into four reports of suspicious activity in Derry early yesterday morning.

At around 5.30am, a man was reported acting suspiciously in the Rockfield area, trying the handle of a car door.

At roughly the same time and in the same area, two men were seen accessing the rear of one property and moving to a neighbouring address.

Similar reports were received from Ardcaien, where car doors were tried at around 5.30am, while at approximately 6.15am two people were reported trying door handles in the Brookhill area, gaining access to two vehicles.

The individuals involved are described as wearing dark clothing and face coverings similar to balaclavas. One man is believed to be about six feet tall, with the second approximately six inches shorter.

Police are appealing to anyone in these areas who noticed suspicious activity, or who has CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage from the relevant times, to review it and come forward with any information. Taxi drivers travelling in the areas are also being asked to assist with enquiries.

