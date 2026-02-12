Strike action involving Donegal care assistants suspended

Strike action planned for tomorrow involving home care assistants in Donegal will not go ahead following talks today.

SIPTU members working as Health Care Assistants with the HSE Home Support Service across Donegal, Clare, Limerick, Cork and Kerry engaged in discussions which are due to continue tomorrow.

It’s understood the Donegal issues are largely resolved, while sticking points remain in Cork and Kerry, including alleged underpayments dating back to 2018, the non-implementation of rostering agreements and ongoing breaches of working time regulations.

SIPTU Organiser, Graham Macken says regional strike action later this month remains possible if progress is not made, with industrial action scheduled in Donegal on the 20th set to proceed if talks fail: