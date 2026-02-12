Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Strike action involving Donegal care assistants suspended

Strike action planned for tomorrow involving home care assistants in Donegal will not go ahead following talks today.

SIPTU members working as Health Care Assistants with the HSE Home Support Service across Donegal, Clare, Limerick, Cork and Kerry engaged in discussions which are due to continue tomorrow.

It’s understood the Donegal issues are largely resolved, while sticking points remain in Cork and Kerry, including alleged underpayments dating back to 2018, the non-implementation of rostering agreements and ongoing breaches of working time regulations.

SIPTU Organiser, Graham Macken says regional strike action later this month remains possible if progress is not made, with industrial action scheduled in Donegal on the 20th set to proceed if talks fail:

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, February 12th

12 February 2026
fire-service
News

Donegal ETB Training Centre reopened after minor fire

12 February 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Multiple items seized during searches in Strabane

12 February 2026
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strike action involving Donegal care assistants suspended

12 February 2026
