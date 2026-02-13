32 dwelling social housing development to proceed in Falcarragh

Planning permission has been granted for a significant social housing development at Church Road in Falcarragh.

The mix of houses and apartments will include three one-bedroom dwellings, 10 two-bedroom dwellings and 10 three-bedroom dwellings.

It also includes a four-bedroom community group home to be managed by the HSE.

Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher is welcoming the decision to grant planning permission to McHugh Bros, who will build the homes for the approved housing body Respond.

It’s also been welcomed by Cllr Michael Cholm McGiolla Easbuig, who has highlighted the fact that there will be a requirement of 85% in the Irish language among the occupants.

However, he’s disappointed that the development isn’t under the control of Donegal County Council…………

Pat the Cope Welcomes New Social Housing Development in Falcarragh

The approved development represents a major investment in local housing provision

and will deliver a mix of high quality homes and apartments designed to meet the

needs of families and community members in the wider area.

The project will include:

Speaking following the announcement, Deputy Gallagher said:

“This is a very positive step for Falcarragh and the surrounding communities. The

provision of new social housing is essential to addressing the ongoing demand for

suitable accommodation in West Donegal. I welcome Donegal County Council’s

decision and commend McHugh Bros for bringing forward a development that will

provide muchneeded homes for individuals and families.”

He added that the project will not only support local housing needs but will also

contribute to employment and economic activity during the construction phase.

“This development will bring both social and economic benefits to the area. It is vital

that we continue to support balanced, sustainable growth in our rural towns, and

today’s decision is an important part of that effort.”

Local Councillor Micheál McClafferty, who worked closely with Pat the Cope on

progressing this project, also welcomed the approval.

Construction is expected to commence following the completion of all statutory

requirements in Q2 2026.