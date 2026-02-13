Arctic blast set to bring temperatures down tonight

Temperatures are expected to plummet over the next 24 hours as the country is hit by an arctic blast.

Met Éireann has issued warnings for snow and ice, particularly in northern and western regions with temperatures dipping to as low as minus 4 degrees in places.

**************************************

Met Eireann forecast for the next 24 hours –

Cold, dry and mostly sunny today, with any lingering overnight rain and drizzle soon clearing this morning.

Some frost and ice patches in parts at first. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Very cold tonight, with widespread frost and icy patches. It’ll be a mainly dry night, apart the odd wintry shower.

While it will be mostly clear for a time, high cloud will start to build in from the Atlantic overnight. Lowest

temperatures of 0 to -2 degrees in light variable breezes.

Cold, dry and bright to begin tomorrow, Saturday, with widespread frost and icy patches. Cloud will thicken from

the west through the day with rain spreading northeastwards over the region through the late afternoon and evening,

turning heavy in parts and possibly falling as sleet or wet snow for a time, before transitioning back to rain later.

Saturday afternoon highs of just 2 to 5 degrees generally but turning milder from the southwest after dark.

Winds will be mostly light southerly to begin, but it will turn windy as the rain arrives with fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly

winds developing.

Yellow low temperature ice warning in operation for tonight.