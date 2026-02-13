Calls for counselling supports as DCB study reveals mental health impact on children

Emerging research is highlighting the mental health impact of the defective concrete crisis on children.

A study conducted by Ulster University, currently under peer review, examines the psychological effects on children living in homes affected by crumbling blocks.

Deputy Charles Ward notes that preliminary findings from this study appear consistent with earlier research on adults living in similar conditions, suggesting a broader, cross-generational mental health burden.

In response to these findings, Deputy Ward recently met with Minister for Children Norma Foley to explore the development of dedicated counselling and trauma support hubs for affected children and families: