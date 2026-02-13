Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Calls for counselling supports as DCB study reveals mental health impact on children

Emerging research is highlighting the mental health impact of the defective concrete crisis on children.

A study conducted by Ulster University, currently under peer review, examines the psychological effects on children living in homes affected by crumbling blocks.

Deputy Charles Ward notes that preliminary findings from this study appear consistent with earlier research on adults living in similar conditions, suggesting a broader, cross-generational mental health burden.

In response to these findings, Deputy Ward recently met with Minister for Children Norma Foley to explore the development of dedicated counselling and trauma support hubs for affected children and families:

DCB
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for counselling supports as DCB study reveals mental health impact on children

13 February 2026
donegal cancer flights and services
News

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services to bring petition to Donegal match

13 February 2026
Mica-Home-2
News, Top Stories

DCC has spent €747,000 on emergency repairs to DCB homes in the Letterkenny Milford MD

13 February 2026
Inishowen Trails, Feb26
News, Audio, Top Stories

New accessibility campaign for Inishowen tourism launched

13 February 2026
Advertisement

