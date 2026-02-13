Councillor seeks solution to Fanad Lighthouse bus access problem

Donegal County Council is to engage with the Local Link bus service and Fanad Lighthouse to identify and resolve the obstacles which are causing the bus to terminate at a point before the Lighthouse.

Officials told an MD meeting this week that discussions with the lighthouse committee last year led to an agreement that the Lighthouse committee would submit a road closure for the three months that it is required.

However, Cllr Declan Meehan says since then, the bus service has continued to terminate before reaching the lighthouse.

He believes this can only be addressed by getting everybody around the table: