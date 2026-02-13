Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
DCC has spent €747,000 on emergency repairs to DCB homes in the Letterkenny Milford MD

€747,000 has been spent on emergency repairs to social homes affected by defective concrete in the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, while 43 affected homes are now vacant.

Answering questions submitted by Cllr Thomas Sean Devine, officials confirmed there are currently 43 social homes vacant in the MD because of the presence of Defective Concrete Blocks.

In 29 cases, the tenants were moved due to DCB, while the other 14 properties became vacant because of other reasons.

In answer to a question regarding the cost to the council, officials confirmed that to date the Council has spent €747,086.03 carrying out essential immediate repairs to affected social housing stock which is owned by Donegal County Council.

They say some of this has been recouped from the Department and the remainder is subject to future recoupment, once a remediation scheme is in place for social homes affected by defective concrete.

