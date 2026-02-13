Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gritters out across Donegal this evening

All Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes will be gritted from 6 o’clock this evening.

Donegal County Council is warning drivers to assume that no road is ice free.

Donegal gritting route index as follows:
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

West Donegal Cllr speaks out against Ireland vs Israel fixture

13 February 2026
Scoil mhuire pic
News

Scoil Mhuire in Glenties named as school of the year at the Our World Awards 2025

13 February 2026
Gritter
News

Gritters out across Donegal this evening

13 February 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-13 130238
News, Top Stories

Over 2,100 premises without power in Letterkenny

13 February 2026
