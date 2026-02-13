Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Late Duffy penalty rescues point for Derry against newly-promoted Dundalk

Derry City drew 2-2 with Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at The Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Eoin Kenny had the visitors a goal to the good at the break but a Patrick McClean header brought Derry back onto level terms early in the second half.

Gbemi Arubi then had Dundalk back in front on 65 minutes and it looked as though the Premier Division new boys would record an unlikely win in the North-West.

It took a Michael Duffy penalty to snatch a point at the death for The Candy Stripes.

Martin Holmes has the full time report from Derry for Highland Radio Sport…

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Drogheda United won 2-0 at home to Waterford to claim all six points from their opening two games.

St Patrick’s Athletic’s clash with Galway United was postponed due to an unplayable pitch at Richmond Park, as was Shelbourne’s meeting with Champions Shamrock Rovers.

