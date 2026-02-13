Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Market Square canopy to be relocated to Letterkenny Town Park

Donegal County Council is to preserve the canopy at Market Square once upgrade works start there, with a view towards relocating it in the art and performance area of the Town Park.

The issue was raised at a Letterkenny Milford Municipal District meeting by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, who pointed out that a recent concert in honour of the late Ted Ponsonby, after whom the area is being named raised over €5,000 which will be used for signage in that area.

He says moving the Market Square canopy to the park makes sense at every level:

