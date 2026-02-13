New accessibility campaign for Inishowen tourism launched

A new campaign to make walking and cycling trails in Inishowen more accessible has been launched.

The Active Inishowen webpage allows individuals to book walking and cycling experiences in the peninsula.

It will offer comprehensive information to help visitors plan their trips, discover new routes, and take part in organised activities throughout the year.

As well as this there will be a new initiative launched by Fáilte Ireland in the near future which will highlight walking routes in Inishowen and other tourism opportunities.

Manager of Go Visit Inishowen, Niall McCaughan has welcomed today’s development saying it is very important to have accessibility: