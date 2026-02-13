Opening day defeat for Finn Harps in the midlands

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-1 by Athlone Town in their first game of the new SSE Airtricity League First Division season in the midlands this evening.

A debut goal from Temi Ajibola had Harps ahead early on but that was soon cancelled out when Peter Grogan equalised for the home side on 12 minutes.

Idir Zerrouk was unfortunate to turn the ball into his own net just after the half-hour mark which gave Athlone the lead at the interval.

A lively opening to the second half by Kevin McHugh’s side wasn’t rewarded with a goal as the midlanders held on to take an opening day win.

Daniel De Lacerda shown a second yellow card in stoppage time which meant Harps ended the game with 10 men.

Kevin Egan reports for Highland Radio Sport…

In other First Division results, Cork City scored in injury time to beat Treaty 1-0, UCD defeated Kerry 2-1, Wexford were 3-0 winners away to Cobh Ramblers and it finished 1-1 between Bray Wanderers and Longford Town.