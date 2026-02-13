Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Over 2,100 premises without power in Letterkenny

Over 2,100 premises are without power in Letterkenny.

The fault was reported just after 12:30pm this afternoon.

ESB say the issue will be resolved by 1:45pm and that crew are working as quickly as possible.

13:15 update:

Power has been restored.

