Over 2,100 premises without power in Letterkenny

Over 2,100 premises are without power in Letterkenny.
The fault was reported just after 12:30pm this afternoon.
ESB say the issue will be resolved by 1:45pm and that crew are working as quickly as possible.
13:15 update:
Power has been restored.
