Price increases announced at Glenveagh National Park

There is to be a price increase at Glenveagh National Park.
A spokesperson says the change comes as the park enters a period of renewal and rejuvenation, with some works already under way.
The revised pricing affects the shuttle bus service, castle admission and guided tours.
Glenveagh Pricing for 2026
Bus:
Standard Adult Return €5.00
Standard Adult Single €3.00
Child (under 6) FREE
OAP; Youth (6-18); Student Return €4.00
OAP; Youth (6-18); Student Single €2.00
Group – Concession Return €4.00
Group – Concession Single €2.00
Self-Guided Castle Tour:
Standard Adult €10.00
Child Under 6 FREE
OAP; Youth (6-18); Student €7.00
Group – Concession €7.00
Group – Concession (Pre-booked Tour Discount) €5.50
Family (2 Adults and up to 4 Youths) €30.00
Pre-booked Guided Castle Tour :
Standard Adult €15.00
Child Under 6 FREE
OAP; Youth (6-18); Student €12.00
Group – Concession €12.00
Family (2 Adults and up to 4 Youths) €40.00