Price increases announced at Glenveagh National Park

There is to be a price increase at Glenveagh National Park.

A spokesperson says the change comes as the park enters a period of renewal and rejuvenation, with some works already under way.

The revised pricing affects the shuttle bus service, castle admission and guided tours.

Glenveagh Pricing for 2026

Bus:

Standard Adult Return €5.00

Standard Adult Single €3.00

Child (under 6) FREE

OAP; Youth (6-18); Student Return €4.00

OAP; Youth (6-18); Student Single €2.00

Group – Concession Return €4.00

Group – Concession Single €2.00

Self-Guided Castle Tour:

Standard Adult €10.00

Child Under 6 FREE

OAP; Youth (6-18); Student €7.00

Group – Concession €7.00

Group – Concession (Pre-booked Tour Discount) €5.50

Family (2 Adults and up to 4 Youths) €30.00

Pre-booked Guided Castle Tour :

Standard Adult €15.00

Child Under 6 FREE

OAP; Youth (6-18); Student €12.00

Group – Concession €12.00

Family (2 Adults and up to 4 Youths) €40.00