Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Price increases announced at Glenveagh National Park

There is to be a price increase at Glenveagh National Park.

A spokesperson says the change comes as the park enters a period of renewal and rejuvenation, with some works already under way.

The revised pricing affects the shuttle bus service, castle admission and guided tours.

Glenveagh Pricing for 2026

Bus:
Standard Adult Return €5.00
Standard Adult Single €3.00
Child (under 6) FREE
OAP; Youth (6-18); Student Return €4.00
OAP; Youth (6-18); Student Single €2.00
Group – Concession Return €4.00
Group – Concession Single €2.00

Self-Guided Castle Tour:
Standard Adult €10.00
Child Under 6 FREE
OAP; Youth (6-18); Student €7.00
Group – Concession €7.00
Group – Concession (Pre-booked Tour Discount) €5.50
Family (2 Adults and up to 4 Youths) €30.00

Pre-booked Guided Castle Tour :
Standard Adult €15.00
Child Under 6 FREE
OAP; Youth (6-18); Student €12.00
Group – Concession €12.00
Family (2 Adults and up to 4 Youths) €40.00

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Met Thurs 1
News, Top Stories

Arctic blast set to bring temperatures down tonight

13 February 2026
fanad light house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor seeks solution to Fanad Lighthouse bus access problem

13 February 2026
market square gerry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Market Square canopy to be relocated to Letterkenny Town Park

13 February 2026
glenveagh Castle
News, Top Stories

Price increases announced at Glenveagh National Park

13 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Met Thurs 1
News, Top Stories

Arctic blast set to bring temperatures down tonight

13 February 2026
fanad light house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor seeks solution to Fanad Lighthouse bus access problem

13 February 2026
market square gerry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Market Square canopy to be relocated to Letterkenny Town Park

13 February 2026
glenveagh Castle
News, Top Stories

Price increases announced at Glenveagh National Park

13 February 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, February 12th

12 February 2026
fire-service
News

Donegal ETB Training Centre reopened after minor fire

12 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube