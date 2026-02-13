Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Renewed push for St Eunan’s College upgrade


The Parents’ Association of St Eunan’s College held an emergency meeting last night with the Board of Management regarding the next steps in lobbying for a new school building.

In a statement, they shared that the Board has formally written to the Department of Education seeking clarification on the college’s exclusion from recent funding for extensions and refurbishments, and Minister Hildegarde Naughton has been invited to visit.

This invitation was also extended by the Student Council, the Parents’ Association, and public representatives. A response has yet to be received.

The Parents’ Association is urging members of the school community to contact the Education Minister’s office in a bid to keep the issue at the forefront.

Top Stories

st eunans college
News

Renewed push for St Eunan’s College upgrade

13 February 2026
Falcarragh
News, Audio, Top Stories

32 dwelling social housing development to proceed in Falcarragh

13 February 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 13/02/26

13 February 2026
Greg Hughes POD
Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Podcast: Ep6 – The Stolen Child: A Mother’s Fight Against Addiction

13 February 2026
Advertisement

