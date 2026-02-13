Renewed push for St Eunan’s College upgrade



The Parents’ Association of St Eunan’s College held an emergency meeting last night with the Board of Management regarding the next steps in lobbying for a new school building.

In a statement, they shared that the Board has formally written to the Department of Education seeking clarification on the college’s exclusion from recent funding for extensions and refurbishments, and Minister Hildegarde Naughton has been invited to visit.

This invitation was also extended by the Student Council, the Parents’ Association, and public representatives. A response has yet to be received.

The Parents’ Association is urging members of the school community to contact the Education Minister’s office in a bid to keep the issue at the forefront.