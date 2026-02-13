Scoil Mhuire in Glenties named as school of the year at the Our World Awards 2025

Scoil Mhuire in Glenties was recently named school of the year at the Our World Awards 2025.

Highland Radio caught up with teacher Eleanor McGill about what the project meant to the students.

Scoil Mhuire in Glenties, Co. Donegal, won ‘School of the Year’ at the Our World Awards 2025 at Dublin Castle for a project created by 5th class pupils which captured the spirit of global citizenship by combining local tradition, environmental awareness and global education.

The Irish Aid awards encourage young people to engage with global issues such as poverty and climate change. 15 schools across Ireland were recognized.

Eleanor would highly encourage other schools to enter saying that it was a great experience

for the children. They learned a lot and had a great day out in Dublin Castle.

Primary schools nationwide are now invited to register for the 2026 Our World Awards.

Teachers can sign up to the Our World Awards here: https://ourworldawards.ie/register/

Entries are open until the 23rd of March. All submissions will receive Certificate of Completion for every pupil and a classroom gift.

Shortlisted schools will be invited to attend the 2026 National Finals on Thursday the 7th of May at UCD.

.