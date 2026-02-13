Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Tiernan Lynch on “frustrating” night for Derry City

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch

For the second week in a row, it was the late-late show at The Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Last week, Derry scored twice late on to overcome Sligo Rovers in the first game of the new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

Tonight, a Michael Duffy penalty deep into injury time rescued a 2-2 draw against Dundalk.

Derry boss Tiernan Lynch spoke to Martin Holmes after the game and said it was a frustrating evening…

 

Martin also caught up with Derry’s first goal-scorer Patrick McClean who said it took “big character” to get something from the match…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Soccer-ball-2048x1365
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue says Israel Nations League games should proceed

13 February 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, February 13th

13 February 2026
DCB
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for counselling supports as DCB study reveals mental health impact on children

13 February 2026
donegal cancer flights and services
News

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services to bring petition to Donegal match

13 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Soccer-ball-2048x1365
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue says Israel Nations League games should proceed

13 February 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, February 13th

13 February 2026
DCB
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for counselling supports as DCB study reveals mental health impact on children

13 February 2026
donegal cancer flights and services
News

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services to bring petition to Donegal match

13 February 2026
Mica-Home-2
News, Top Stories

DCC has spent €747,000 on emergency repairs to DCB homes in the Letterkenny Milford MD

13 February 2026
Inishowen Trails, Feb26
News, Audio, Top Stories

New accessibility campaign for Inishowen tourism launched

13 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube