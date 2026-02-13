Tiernan Lynch on “frustrating” night for Derry City

For the second week in a row, it was the late-late show at The Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Last week, Derry scored twice late on to overcome Sligo Rovers in the first game of the new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

Tonight, a Michael Duffy penalty deep into injury time rescued a 2-2 draw against Dundalk.

Derry boss Tiernan Lynch spoke to Martin Holmes after the game and said it was a frustrating evening…

Martin also caught up with Derry’s first goal-scorer Patrick McClean who said it took “big character” to get something from the match…