Top two set to collide at O’Donnell Park – Donegal v Mayo Preview with Midwest Radio

Donegal will play Mayo in Round 3 of the National Football League Division 1 on Sunday at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

Jim McGuinness’ side, akin to last season, have had an impressive start to the league campaign having seen off Dublin and Kerry in their opening two fixtures.

Mayo are also on four points after two games thanks to wins over Galway and Dublin.

The teams are the only two unbeaten teams left in the division and will both be optimistic of making it three wins from three.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly has gone behind enemy lines to get the Mayo perspective on this weekend’s battle in Letterkenny.

Here’s Oisin speaking with Michael D McAndrew – Head Of Sport at Midwest Radio in Ballyhaunis…

Tune Highland’s way on Sunday where we will be bringing you live match coverage with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney from 1:30pm…

 

Top Stories

Met Thurs 1
News, Top Stories

Arctic blast set to bring temperatures down tonight

13 February 2026
fanad light house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor seeks solution to Fanad Lighthouse bus access problem

13 February 2026
market square gerry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Market Square canopy to be relocated to Letterkenny Town Park

13 February 2026
glenveagh Castle
News, Top Stories

Price increases announced at Glenveagh National Park

13 February 2026
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

