Top two set to collide at O’Donnell Park – Donegal v Mayo Preview with Midwest Radio

Donegal will play Mayo in Round 3 of the National Football League Division 1 on Sunday at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

Jim McGuinness’ side, akin to last season, have had an impressive start to the league campaign having seen off Dublin and Kerry in their opening two fixtures.

Mayo are also on four points after two games thanks to wins over Galway and Dublin.

The teams are the only two unbeaten teams left in the division and will both be optimistic of making it three wins from three.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly has gone behind enemy lines to get the Mayo perspective on this weekend’s battle in Letterkenny.

Here’s Oisin speaking with Michael D McAndrew – Head Of Sport at Midwest Radio in Ballyhaunis…

