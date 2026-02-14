Council asks Google Maps to ensure ‘Old Glencar Road’ is properly named

It’s emerged that Donegal County Council is in discussions with Google Maps in a bid to have their designation of a road in Letterkenny.

There are several housing estates on the Old Glencar Road, but on Google Maps, the name of the road is given as ‘The Grange’.

In a written question, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh asked the council to provide an update on progress on getting the “Old Glencar Road” named properly on Google Maps and Council documents.

At present, on Google Maps, the road is named ‘The Grange’, which is actually the name of an estate on the nearby Glencar Road.

In response, officials confirmed that requests have been submitted to Google Maps to make this amendment but that has not yet happened. This, they say, is currently being followed up.

The Old Glencar Road goes from the junction with Dr McGinley Road towards Killylastin, with a number of estates on the stretch. including Fernhill, Solomon’s Court, Glendale Manor and Windmill View.

Cllr Kavanagh also urged officials to implement a previous motion that signage be erected at either end of the road.