Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Council asks Google Maps to ensure ‘Old Glencar Road’ is properly named

It’s emerged that Donegal County Council is in discussions with Google Maps in a bid to have their designation of a road in Letterkenny.

There are several housing estates on the Old Glencar Road, but on Google Maps, the name of the road is given as ‘The Grange’.

In a written question, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh asked the council to provide an update on progress on getting the “Old Glencar Road” named properly on Google Maps and Council documents.

At present, on Google Maps, the road is named ‘The Grange’, which is actually the name of an estate on the nearby Glencar Road.

In response, officials confirmed that requests have been submitted to Google Maps to make this amendment but that has not yet happened. This, they say, is currently being followed up.

The Old Glencar Road goes from the junction with Dr McGinley Road towards Killylastin, with a number of estates on the stretch. including Fernhill, Solomon’s Court, Glendale Manor and Windmill View.

Cllr Kavanagh also urged officials to implement a previous motion that signage be erected at either end of the road.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Old Glencar 1
News, Top Stories

Council asks Google Maps to ensure ‘Old Glencar Road’ is properly named

14 February 2026
planning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Families frustrated as defective concrete downgraded remediation appeals drag on

14 February 2026
Soccer-ball-2048x1365
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue says Israel Nations League games should proceed

13 February 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, February 13th

13 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Old Glencar 1
News, Top Stories

Council asks Google Maps to ensure ‘Old Glencar Road’ is properly named

14 February 2026
planning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Families frustrated as defective concrete downgraded remediation appeals drag on

14 February 2026
Soccer-ball-2048x1365
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue says Israel Nations League games should proceed

13 February 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, February 13th

13 February 2026
DCB
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for counselling supports as DCB study reveals mental health impact on children

13 February 2026
donegal cancer flights and services
News

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services to bring petition to Donegal match

13 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube