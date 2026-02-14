Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Detectives appealing for information after shots fired at Derry property

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of shots being fired at a residential property in Derry.

It was reported to officers at around 10:00pm yesterday evening that gunshots had been fired through the living room window of a property in the St. Brecan’s Park area of the city.

This is believed to have occurred around 8:30pm the same evening.

No residents were in the property at the time.

Officers are appealing directly to anyone who may have witnessed this or who may have relevant video footage that could assist police in their investigation to get in contact on 101.

Advertisement

