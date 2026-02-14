Families frustrated as defective concrete downgraded remediation appeals drag on

Homeowners affected by defective concrete blocks have written again to the Minister for Housing, raising concerns about delays and poor communication within the Defective Concrete Blocks Appeals Panel.

They say the Minister’s previous response focused on the panel’s independence but did not explain why many appeals are taking more than two years, or why applicants are receiving little information about progress.

Families report being left unable to repair, sell, insure or refinance their homes while they wait.

Some appeals have also been sent back to the Housing Agency for reassessment, raising fears of further delays.

Edel Corcoran, Administrator of the Defective Concrete Downgraded Homeowners Group says the next step is the Ombudsman: