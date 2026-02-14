Man seriously injured during Derry assault

A man has been seriously injured following an assault in Derry in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 1.30am, a man was attacked while walking through the Abbey dale area of the city

It’s understood he was assaulted by two men dressed in all black clothing and carrying baton-like objects.

The victim has sustained serious facial injuries, including fractures.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this, or who may have relevant video footage, ring doorbell or other to please contact officers on 101.