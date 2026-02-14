Mayo name team to face Donegal on Sunday

Mayo have named their team to face Donegal in Sunday’s National Football League Division 1 fixture in Letterkenny.

Andy Moran has made three changes from the team that beat Dublin in Castlebar 2 weeks ago as Donnacha McHugh, Fenton Kelly, and Diarmuid O’Connor all come into the starting line-up.

Stephen Coen and Paddy Durcan have been named amongst the substitutes, while there is no room in the squad for David McBrien.

Highland Radio will have live coverage of the game with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney from 1:30pm on Sunday afternoon.