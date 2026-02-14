Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Mayo name team to face Donegal on Sunday

Mayo have named their team to face Donegal in Sunday’s National Football League Division 1 fixture in Letterkenny.

Andy Moran has made three changes from the team that beat Dublin in Castlebar 2 weeks ago as Donnacha McHugh, Fenton Kelly, and Diarmuid O’Connor all come into the starting line-up.

Stephen Coen and Paddy Durcan have been named amongst the substitutes, while there is no room in the squad for David McBrien.

Highland Radio will have live coverage of the game with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney from 1:30pm on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injuries during Derry assault

14 February 2026
Wedding
News

Number of people marrying in Catholic Churches increasing

14 February 2026
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Detectives appealing for information after shots fired at Derry property

14 February 2026
Candle
News

Woman (30s) dies following three-car collision in Limerick

14 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injuries during Derry assault

14 February 2026
Wedding
News

Number of people marrying in Catholic Churches increasing

14 February 2026
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Detectives appealing for information after shots fired at Derry property

14 February 2026
Candle
News

Woman (30s) dies following three-car collision in Limerick

14 February 2026
Old Glencar 1
News, Top Stories

Council asks Google Maps to ensure ‘Old Glencar Road’ is properly named

14 February 2026
planning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Families frustrated as defective concrete downgraded remediation appeals drag on

14 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube