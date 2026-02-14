Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Number of people marrying in Catholic Churches increasing

The number of people marrying in the Catholic Church is increasing.

Over 3,500 couples outside Dublin took part in marriage preparation programmes provided by the Catholic agency Accord last year.

That’s an increase of 16% compared to the year before, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

Separately, a new Amárach survey released by the Catholic Church for Valentine’s Day shows Catholicism is increasing among younger people, with 69% of 18 to 24-year-olds identifying as Roman Catholic, compared to 53% of 25 to 34-year-olds.

