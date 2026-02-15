Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

“A good day’s work” – Jim McGuinness on Donegal’s win over Mayo

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness

Donegal have now won three from three in the National Football League Division 1 after beating Mayo by nine points in Letterkenny this afternoon.

An opening day win over Dublin at Croke Park was followed by a victory over All-Ireland Champions Kerry in Ballyshannon a fortnight ago.

Today, Jim McGuinness’ side overcame a Mayo side who had also won their opening two games against Dublin and Galway.

McGuinness spoke to the assembled media after today’s game and said it was “a good day’s work”.

He also spoke to about the likelihood of Sean MacCumhaill Park being ready for the opening round of the Ulster Championship against Down…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda
News

Gardaí following ‘definite line of inquiry’ following fatal Limerick crash

15 February 2026
Donegal-Junior-League-2023-768x427-1-1-1-1-1-1 (1)
News

Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 15/02/26

15 February 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of Burt road traffic collision

15 February 2026
Arranmore RNLI
News, Top Stories

Person taken to hospital following medical evacuation on Arranmore Island

15 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

garda
News

Gardaí following ‘definite line of inquiry’ following fatal Limerick crash

15 February 2026
Donegal-Junior-League-2023-768x427-1-1-1-1-1-1 (1)
News

Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 15/02/26

15 February 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of Burt road traffic collision

15 February 2026
Arranmore RNLI
News, Top Stories

Person taken to hospital following medical evacuation on Arranmore Island

15 February 2026
20260215_125918
News, Audio, Top Stories

GAA urged to cut ties with Allianz during protest at O’Donnell Park

15 February 2026
1000058449
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal and Mayo supporters show support towards Donegal Cancer Flights and Services petition

15 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube