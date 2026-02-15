“A good day’s work” – Jim McGuinness on Donegal’s win over Mayo

Donegal have now won three from three in the National Football League Division 1 after beating Mayo by nine points in Letterkenny this afternoon.

An opening day win over Dublin at Croke Park was followed by a victory over All-Ireland Champions Kerry in Ballyshannon a fortnight ago.

Today, Jim McGuinness’ side overcame a Mayo side who had also won their opening two games against Dublin and Galway.

McGuinness spoke to the assembled media after today’s game and said it was “a good day’s work”.

He also spoke to about the likelihood of Sean MacCumhaill Park being ready for the opening round of the Ulster Championship against Down…