Donegal and Mayo supporters show support towards Donegal Cancer Flights and Services petition

Donegal and Mayo supporters have shown their support for the Donegal Cancer Flights and Services’ petition.

Following the Government’s decision to sign off on a contract that would see the daily afternoon flight between Donegal and Dublin removed, campaigners are seeking to have the schedule retained.

The flight has been described as a “lifeline” for Donegal patients who are receiving cancer treatment in the capital.

Nearly 16,000 people have signed the petition, which was present at today’s match in O’Donnell Park.

Kathleen Griffin, a cancer patient, says the removal of the afternoon flight will incur extra costs on people that are already struggling:

Among those receiving signatures today was Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty.

He says it is vital people get behind Donegal Cancer Flights and Services:

