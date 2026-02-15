Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Cancer Flights and Services bring petition to O’Donnell Park

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services have brought their petition to O’Donnell Park today for the Donegal vs Mayo match.

They’re seeking to have the daily afternoon flight between Donegal and Dublin retained, after a contract was signed by government that excludes the link from the schedule.

The charity says the connection enables same-day medical travel which is saving lives.

As it stand there are nearly 16,000 signatures on the petition.

Kathleen Griffin, a cancer patient, says the loss of the afternoon flight is putting extra pressure on patients like her:

