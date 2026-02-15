‘Government must intervene in protecting Raphoe from flood risk’ – Deputy Ward

A Donegal Deputy has called on the Government to urgently intervene to protecting the people of Raphoe from escalating flood risk.

Speaking in the Dáil earlier this week, Deputy Charles Ward outlined how the flood water from the hills above Raphoe channels through the town and has now created a gaping hole over ten feet deep beside critical sewer infrastructure on Railway Road.

He emphasised that flood prevention works for the town have been approved and funding is available but no works have commenced and funding has not been drawn down.

Deputy Ward says this inaction is unacceptable for a community that has endured repeated floods over decades: