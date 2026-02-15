Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Lough Agency announces reduction in salmon carcass tags for the 2026 angling season

The Loughs Agency has announced a decrease in salmon carcass tags for the 2026 angling season.

It’s after monitoring revealed exceptionally low numbers of Atlantic salmon returning to rivers in the Foyle area in 2025.

Based on fish counter data from the Rivers Finn, Roe, Faughan and Mourne, the Agency has confirmed that none of the four statutory rivers met their Management Target last year.

As a result, no blue tags will be issued, meaning all rivers in Loughs Agency’s area will operate on a catch-and-release basis until 1st June 2026.

From 1st June to 31st October, anglers will be issued with one black tag per licence, reduced from two.

LA---Salmon-Image-large
News, Top Stories

Lough Agency announces reduction in salmon carcass tags for the 2026 angling season

15 February 2026
Charles Ward Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Government must intervene in protecting Raphoe from flood risk’ – Deputy Ward

15 February 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured during Derry assault

14 February 2026
Wedding
News

Number of people marrying in Catholic Churches increasing

14 February 2026
Advertisement

