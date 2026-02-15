Lough Agency announces reduction in salmon carcass tags for the 2026 angling season

The Loughs Agency has announced a decrease in salmon carcass tags for the 2026 angling season.

It’s after monitoring revealed exceptionally low numbers of Atlantic salmon returning to rivers in the Foyle area in 2025.

Based on fish counter data from the Rivers Finn, Roe, Faughan and Mourne, the Agency has confirmed that none of the four statutory rivers met their Management Target last year.

As a result, no blue tags will be issued, meaning all rivers in Loughs Agency’s area will operate on a catch-and-release basis until 1st June 2026.

From 1st June to 31st October, anglers will be issued with one black tag per licence, reduced from two.