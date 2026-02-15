Speeding wingman arrested on Valentine’s Day

A driver has been arrested after they were caught speeding in Buncrana yesterday.

Gardaí had been conducting speed checks when they detected a vehicle travelling at 149km/hr in an 80km/hr speed zone.

The motorist then informed Gardaí that his friend, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was late for his date and that was the reason his speeding

He was subsequently arrested and is due to appear in court.

Gardaí are urging motorists to slow down, saying it is “better to be late than not show up at all”.