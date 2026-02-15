Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Trip to Trim

Highland Radio Birthday Bash!

Hospitality Awards 2026

The Outlet

Speeding wingman arrested on Valentine’s Day

A driver has been arrested after they were caught speeding in Buncrana yesterday.

Gardaí had been conducting speed checks when they detected a vehicle travelling at 149km/hr in an 80km/hr speed zone.

The motorist then informed Gardaí that his friend, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was late for his date and that was the reason his speeding

He was subsequently arrested and is due to appear in court.

Gardaí are urging motorists to slow down, saying it is “better to be late than not show up at all”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2026-02-15 122327
News, Top Stories

Protest calling for the GAA to drop Allianz taking place at O’Donnell Park

15 February 2026
donegal cancer flights and servcies
News, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services bring petition to O’Donnell Park

15 February 2026
speeding buncrana
News, Top Stories

Speeding wingman arrested on Valentine’s Day

15 February 2026
LA---Salmon-Image-large
News, Top Stories

Lough Agency announces reduction in salmon carcass tags for the 2026 angling season

15 February 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2026-02-15 122327
News, Top Stories

Protest calling for the GAA to drop Allianz taking place at O’Donnell Park

15 February 2026
donegal cancer flights and servcies
News, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services bring petition to O’Donnell Park

15 February 2026
speeding buncrana
News, Top Stories

Speeding wingman arrested on Valentine’s Day

15 February 2026
LA---Salmon-Image-large
News, Top Stories

Lough Agency announces reduction in salmon carcass tags for the 2026 angling season

15 February 2026
Charles Ward Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Government must intervene in protecting Raphoe from flood risk’ – Deputy Ward

15 February 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured during Derry assault

14 February 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube