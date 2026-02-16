All gritting routes to be treated Monday and Tuesday

Donegal County Council have advice that all winter maintenance designated gritting routes will be treated from 7pm Monday evening and again from 6am Tuesday morning.
This comes as Met Éireann forecasts temperatures could drop to -3 degrees this evening in generally clear conditions.
All road users are asked to assume no road is ice free.
The routes:
- 01: National Primary North
- 02: National Primary Central
- 03: National Primary South
- 04: Inishowen South
- 05: Inishowen East
- 06: Inishowen West
- 07: Milford South
- 08: Milford North
- 09: Cill Ulta East
- 10: Cill Ulta West
- 11: Na Rosa
- 12: Binswilly
- 13: Stranorlar North
- 14: Stranorlar East
- 15: Stranorlar West
- 16: Donegal West
- 17: Donegal North
- 18: Donegal South
- 19: Donegal National Secondary
- BT: Buncrana Town
- LT: Letterkenny Town