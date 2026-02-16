Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal woman reaches day 14 in Bord Bia HQ sit in

bord bia ifa sit in

A Donegal woman has reached day 14 of the IFA sit-in protest at Bord Bia’s offices in Ballsbridge, calling for Chair Larry Murrin to be removed.

The Government reiterated today it will not seek his resignation.

The protest follows controversy after it emerged that Mr Murrin’s company, Dawn Farm Foods, had imported beef from Brazil.

Farmers argue this presents a conflict of interest amid discussions on the Mercosur trade deal, raising concerns over traceability and livestock standards.

Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon says he spent five hours in talks with the Irish Farmers’ Association and other farming groups on Friday.

IFA Family Farm Representative in Donegal, Christine, who is taking part in the protest, says demonstrators will remain until Mr Murrin steps down and have no plans to end the sit-in.

The IFA claims the Minister is avoiding the issue of farmer confidence in Mr Murrin’s leadership, while Minister Heydon says other matters raised will be progressed, but the Bord Bia chair will remain in place:

However Christine says they will not compromise on their position:

