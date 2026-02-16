First sod turned on site of new Laghey Roundabout

The first sod has been turned on a new roundabout at the R232 Laghey-Pettigo Road turnoff on the N15.

It’s hoped the works will be complete by the end of the year.

Temporary traffic management will be in place on both the N15 and R232, with speed limits being enforced and Donegal County Council warning of delays.

Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District Mícheal Naughton says it’s an important project………

Donegal County Council briefing notes –

Donegal County Council in partnership with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), announce the commencement of the N15 Laghey Roundabout Safety Scheme.

This scheme focuses on improving a critical section of the N15 National Primary Road at Laghey, identified by TII as a High Collision Location and advocated by the Members of the Donegal Municipal District. The scheme represents a significant road infrastructure investment to improve road safety, reduce collisions and their severity.

Project Overview

The scheme replaces the existing N15/R232 junction with a new single-lane roundabout. This scheme aims to address long-standing road safety concerns, improve traffic flow and includes new active travel facilities for vulnerable road users.

The final design is a product of extensive engagement, public consultation and collaboration between Donegal County Council, local stakeholders and the wider community. These public consultations, combined with the advocacy of the Donegal Municipal District Members, were instrumental in securing Part 8 Planning approval and the progression of the project.

Project Funding and Delivery

The project is funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland under its Safety Programme. The construction cost is €2.4m.

The Construction Contractor for the Works is Northstone Materials Ltd, with Roughan & O’Donovan Consulting Engineers, acting as the Employer Representative for Donegal County Council.

Construction Deliverance

Construction is now underway, with target delivery of all works this year.

Temporary traffic management will be in place on both the N15 and R232 throughout the construction phase of the project to ensure safety of the public and construction team. A 60km/hr speed limit order will be enforced. Some delays are inevitable, Donegal County Council is committed to minimising disruption, and to provide ongoing communication with residents and businesses, affected by the Works.