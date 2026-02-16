Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Over €2m funding allocated to Killybegs harbour

€2.116m of funding has been allocated to Killybegs as part of the 2026 Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme.

This is part of a wider €27m of national funding for capital projects in Ireland’s publicly-owned harbours.

The largest portion of Killybegs’ allocation will see €400,000 spent on Safety and Maintenance, €400,000 spent on Small Craft Harbour Building Completion Works, while a further €400,000 will be spent on Energy Saving Measures.

**********

(Full Funding Breakdown)

Top Stories

central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Donegal man jailed for 12 years on sex offence charges

16 February 2026
bord bia ifa sit in
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal woman reaches day 14 in Bord Bia HQ sit in

16 February 2026
Irish Navy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defence Minister promises new maritime and airspace defences

16 February 2026
Vape
News, Audio

Vaping and smoking to be included in confirmation pledge

16 February 2026
