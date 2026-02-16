Over €2m funding allocated to Killybegs harbour

€2.116m of funding has been allocated to Killybegs as part of the 2026 Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme.

This is part of a wider €27m of national funding for capital projects in Ireland’s publicly-owned harbours.

The largest portion of Killybegs’ allocation will see €400,000 spent on Safety and Maintenance, €400,000 spent on Small Craft Harbour Building Completion Works, while a further €400,000 will be spent on Energy Saving Measures.

