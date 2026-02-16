Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Public meeting to discuss possible oyster farm expansion near Newtowncunningham

A community meeting is taking place tonight at Trinity Court in Newtowncunningham to discuss plans for the expansion of oyster and mussel farming on Lough Swilly.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has invited public submissions on 12 aquaculture and foreshore licence applications for several sites, including the Quay Shore at Newtowncunningham.

There are also sites near Buncrana, Rathmullan, and Manorcunningham.

Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Canning is based in Newtowncunningam.

He’s concerned at the potential impact of an expansion of aquaculture on Lough Swilly……….

central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Donegal man jailed for 12 years on sex offence charges

16 February 2026
bord bia ifa sit in
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal woman reaches day 14 in Bord Bia HQ sit in

16 February 2026
Irish Navy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defence Minister promises new maritime and airspace defences

16 February 2026
Vape
News, Audio

Vaping and smoking to be included in confirmation pledge

16 February 2026
