Public meeting to discuss possible oyster farm expansion near Newtowncunningham

A community meeting is taking place tonight at Trinity Court in Newtowncunningham to discuss plans for the expansion of oyster and mussel farming on Lough Swilly.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has invited public submissions on 12 aquaculture and foreshore licence applications for several sites, including the Quay Shore at Newtowncunningham.

There are also sites near Buncrana, Rathmullan, and Manorcunningham.

Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Canning is based in Newtowncunningam.

He’s concerned at the potential impact of an expansion of aquaculture on Lough Swilly……….