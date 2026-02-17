Almost €4m of Peaceplus funding allocated to Rural project

A new PEACEPLUS project has been unveiled with the aim of supported rural areas in sustainability, innovation and long-term growth has been launched.

The Rural Innovation and Social Enterprise Project (RiSE) is being supported by €3.97m of funding.

RiSE will encourage and facilitate collaboration between rural communities on a cross-border and cross-community basis.

Participating groups and organisations will benefit from shared learning and tailored training designed to maximise income generation, strengthen long‑term sustainability, and widen access to essential community services.

Expressions of interest from rural organisations wishing to take part are now open and the closing date for applications is 27th March.

********

(Release in Full)

A major €3.97m investment in rural renewal has been unveiled with the launch of the Rural Innovation and Social Enterprise (RiSE) Project, a transformative initiative designed to put social enterprise at the centre of sustainable rural development.

Rural Action is delighted to introduce this new cross‑community and cross‑border initiative, which will support rural areas to harness the potential of social enterprise as a driver of sustainability, innovation, and long‑term growth.

RiSE is a project supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body. Through the ‘Unlocking the Potential of Rural Innovation and Social Enterprise (RiSE) Project’, partners aim to strengthen rural communities by providing training, networking opportunities, and practical support to help organisations enhance sustainability, expand income generation, and increase access to vital community services.

The project brings together a multi stakeholder partnership comprising of Rural Action who will lead the project along with partners, Irish Rural Link, Scotland Social Enterprise Academy and Social Enterprise NI (SENI) with Community Finance Ireland as an associate partner.

Through networking, events, and activities, RiSE will encourage and facilitate collaboration between rural communities on a cross-border and cross-community basis. Participating groups and organisations will benefit from shared learning and tailored training designed to maximise income generation, strengthen long‑term sustainability, and widen access to essential community services. A dedicated element of the project will also focus on inspiring the next generation of social entrepreneurs through a programme of youth focused training and collaboration.

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA said: “I am delighted that my Department along with DRCDG and SEUPB are providing funding to the RiSE project, which will strengthen rural social enterprise and build on a connected, collaborative cross‑border community.

“Through its three strands, RiSE will strengthen rural social enterprise organisations, support new social enterprise initiatives and provide opportunities for young people to design and lead meaningful social action. RiSE will help rural areas to thrive by enhancing skills, confidence and capacity, which will contribute to creating strong, sustainable rural communities where people can live, work and prosper.”

The Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary TD, and Minister of State with Responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Jerry Buttimer TD, welcomed the announcement.

Minister Calleary said: “I want to show my appreciation to everyone involved in creating the RiSE project. I am happy that my Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, working together with the Special EU Programmes Body and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs in Northern Ireland, will continue to provide assistance for this remarkable project. This project will bring lasting advantages to the area”.

Minister Buttimer added: “This important financing will enhance the availability of communal areas and services in rural locations. Planned investment will empower communities to flourish and achieve their complete economic, social, and environmental capabilities”.

SEUPB Chief Executive Gina McIntyre said: “Significant developments have been made in the provision of collaborative cross-border services in recent years, providing equality of opportunity for citizens in rural areas.

“The PEACEPLUS-funded RiSE project strengthens the social and economic fabric of rural communities across our region and these initiatives increase wellbeing and reduce social isolation in rural areas.

“By investing in developing approaches to social enterprise and innovation, we are helping communities work together across borders and traditions, creating opportunities that build trust and future economic opportunities. Projects like RiSE are vital to peacebuilding because they turn shared challenges into shared solutions, with cooperation and inclusion at the heart of community life.”

Speaking at the launch, Teresa Canavan Rural Action Chief Executive, said “The RiSE programme brings together three powerful strands designed to strengthen and inspire rural communities. Through Social Enterprise Leadership & Development, we are equipping people with the skills, confidence, and capacity to take forward meaningful social enterprise activity. Making it Happen focuses on turning ideas into action, offering practical support and guidance to help projects grow and succeed. And with our Youth Social Enterprise strand, we are empowering young people aged 14–25 to lead the way in shaping a sustainable future through creativity and innovation.”

The closing date for the first round of applications is 27 March 2026. The RiSE programme is now open for expressions of interest from rural organisations wishing to take part. Further information is available at www.ruralaction.co as well as on the websites of all programme partners.

The PEACEPLUS Programme has been designed to promote peace and prosperity across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland, and has a total value of €1.14bn, to be delivered over the next four years.

PEACEPLUS is co-funded by the European Union, the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Government of Ireland, and the Northern Ireland Executive.